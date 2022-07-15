This Is the County in the Longview, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,113 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 511 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gregg County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gregg County stands at 562 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Longview metro area, Gregg County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Gregg County, TX 562 694 19,268 23,795 2 Upshur County, TX 456 186 19,787 8,067 3 Rusk County, TX 435 233 20,647 11,066

