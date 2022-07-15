Cat population explodes at Berkeley animal shelter

2033 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at University Avenue), Berkeley. Wednesday-Saturday 4:30 – 9:00 p.m. Ryoji Arakaki is ready to put away his knives and hang up his apron at Sushi California, his cozy Japanese restaurant that for 36 years has attracted a legion of loyal customers who have made it their second home. For now, the 70-year-old sushi chef hopes to find someone to buy the business, but if that doesn’t happen, he’ll have to make a tough decision, and soon. “Maybe it’s still not a good time to sell,” Arakaki told Nosh, “but I can’t wait forever.”
Comments / 0