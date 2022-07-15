Cat population explodes at Berkeley animal shelter

The executive director of SF's Ella Hill Hutch Community Center was attacked outside the building after he asked two individuals experiencing homelessness to move away from the center. James Spingola sustained substantial inures after the pair jumped him and hit him on the head at least once with a 2x4 piece of wood; SF police responded to a call about the attack on 1000 block of McAllister Street just after 11 a.m., though nearby residents and members of the center are calling for the City to do more to protect people from violence like the type Spingola was subjected to; a GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of Spingola and has already raised more than $40K to "allow James to recover physically, emotionally and without the stressors and worries of finances." [KTVU]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO