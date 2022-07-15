ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Cat population explodes at Berkeley animal shelter

CBS News
 3 days ago

www.cbsnews.com

KRON4 News

East Bay SPCA launches program to help underserved pet owners

(BCN) — The East Bay SPCA is launching an outreach program with the Humane Society to keep families and their pets together, regardless of socio-economic conditions, the organization announced Saturday. The program, titled Pets for Life, will give free resources to pet owners in underserved Oakland neighborhoods, like food, supplies and other goods required to […]
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

After 36 years, Berkeley’s Sushi California prepares to close

2033 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at University Avenue), Berkeley. Wednesday-Saturday 4:30 – 9:00 p.m. Ryoji Arakaki is ready to put away his knives and hang up his apron at Sushi California, his cozy Japanese restaurant that for 36 years has attracted a legion of loyal customers who have made it their second home. For now, the 70-year-old sushi chef hopes to find someone to buy the business, but if that doesn’t happen, he’ll have to make a tough decision, and soon. “Maybe it’s still not a good time to sell,” Arakaki told Nosh, “but I can’t wait forever.”
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New S.F. landmark Presidio Tunnel Tops park opens to public

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- On Sunday morning, the brand new Presidio Tunnel Tops park opened to the public and thousands of people turned out to see it. It is already being called a must-see attraction for locals and visitors from around the world.The spectacular 13-acre park is indirectly the result of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.  That quake sealed the fate of the old elevated Doyle Drive which separated the waterfront from the rest of the city."This is the first time since Doyle Drive and the Golden Gate Bridge were built that we're reconnecting the waterfront with the rest of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans to clear Oakland homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The biggest homeless encampment in Oakland will soon be shut down. Caltrans announced it is closing the entire Wood Street encampment due to safety concerns after multiple fires --  more than 100 --  at the site in recent years.The most recent major fire at the encampment happened July 11. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV."Enough is enough, really. It doesn't really look good for the neighborhood," said Chastity Williams, a West Oakland resident.Neighbors said a group is operating a chop shop in the encampment. They...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Well-Known Nonprofit Leader Attacked Outside Community Center in SF

The executive director of SF's Ella Hill Hutch Community Center was attacked outside the building after he asked two individuals experiencing homelessness to move away from the center. James Spingola sustained substantial inures after the pair jumped him and hit him on the head at least once with a 2x4 piece of wood; SF police responded to a call about the attack on 1000 block of McAllister Street just after 11 a.m., though nearby residents and members of the center are calling for the City to do more to protect people from violence like the type Spingola was subjected to; a GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of Spingola and has already raised more than $40K to "allow James to recover physically, emotionally and without the stressors and worries of finances." [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

A changing Berkeley: 6 maps show how the past decade has remade the city

When data from the 2020 census were released last summer, a picture emerged of a changing Berkeley, one that is more densely populated than a decade ago, with more Latino and Asian people, but a continued decline in Black residents. Berkeleyside dug into the data, analyzing how each neighborhood in...
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Too many red flags made Brookfield a poor choice for North Concord development

CONCORD, CA (July 18, 2022) — In a recent TV interview on Brookfield’s walk away from the development of North Concord BART, I stated “I was not surprised.”. About two years ago, Brookfield entered a competitive bid to develop a transit village that would have included housing, shops, etc. They then sat on it and just pulled out.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family, friends mourn young Dreamer killed at Livermore bowling alley

LIVERMORE (KPIX) -- We're learning more about the man killed in a downtown Livermore bowling alley on Saturday night.Family and friends identified him as 28-year-old Antonio Vargas.The victim's father told KPIX through a Spanish translator that he talked to Antonio right before he left the house to go bowling with friends."I'm speechless at the moment. My son was no trouble," said Jose Vargas.He said he can't sleep, can't eat. He lost his only child.He said Antonio was a DACA recipient, a dreamer who just started a carpet-cleaning business in Livermore four months ago. Antonio was looking forward...
LIVERMORE, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Free one-day hazardous waste drop-off in Oakland on July 17

Are old electronics, paint, cleaners or other potentially hazardous waste products piling up in your garage? Drop them off for free at the one-day drop-off event in Oakland on Sunday, July 17 from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Reservations required HERE. (Address provided after registration.) What’s accepted:. Electronics & small...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF nonprofit director recovering after beating outside Fillmore District community center

SAN FRANCISCO -- The director of a San Francisco non-profit is recovering from a violent assault Friday outside his organization's entrance.The attack happened late Friday morning at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center at Webster and McAllister in the city's Fillmore District.The victim -- James Spingola, executive director of the non-profit organization -- told officers he was beaten by two men who struck him multiple times with a wooden plank after he had asked them not to congregate at the center's front door.Police arrived to find one of the suspects detained by witnesses.On Saturday, Spingola was out of the hospital...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Veterinary Clinics in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Veterinary Clinics as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Veterinary Clinics in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Holistic Veterinary Care. 4382 Piedmont Ave. Oakland, CA 94611.
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Berkeley man charged with human trafficking, pimping a minor

A 35-year-old Berkeley man was charged Wednesday with trafficking a minor and pimping, according to a Mercury News report. Joseph Lewis was arrested in San Joaquin County following a vice operation in Alameda County, according to the report. The report notes court records that state Lewis allegedly pimped a 16-year-old female in Oakland over a four-month period.

