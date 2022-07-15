ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans gush in support of Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma in new Instagram video: ‘Get married already’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
 3 days ago

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s relationship has stolen the hearts of fans, who gushed over a new video posted on the actor’s Instagram account.

The Pitch Perfect star announced that she was in a new relationship with a woman on Thursday (9 June) and said that she had been “searching for a Disney Prince” but what she really needed “was a Disney Princess”.

Wilson, 42, shared a new video of Agruma pushing her on a golden swing as they both laugh and smile at one another.

In the caption, she wrote: “Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK [sic] what we’re doing here… but I love every second of it!”

Agruma responded to the video in a comment with a heart emoji and added: “Never a dull moment with you.”

The clip, which has garnered more than 1.7m views since Wilson posted it on Thursday (14 July), received praise from Wilson’s famous friends and fans.

Her co-star in Netflix series Senior Year , Joshua Colley, commented: “CUTIES!”

One fan wrote: “Omg get married already.”

Another said: “Love you Rebel, it’s so nice seeing you happy and sharing that with us. Thank you.”

A third added: “This is so beautiful. Happiness is the most important thing in life and if she brings you happiness it doesn’t matter who you love.”

After Wilson came out in her Instagram post, Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald published an article stating they had given her “two days” to comment on her new relationship.

The article, written by journalist Andrew Hornery, added that they told her they would go ahead and report it.

Hornery complained that Wilson “opted to gazump the story” despite him emailing her representatives out of “an abundance of caution and respect”.

The Sydney Morning Herald and Hornery faced fierce backlash online for giving Wilson a deadline to come out. Other celebrities, including Matt Lucas , also criticised the publication and supported Wilson.

Wilson responded to the situation on Twitter and wrote: “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace.”

Hornery later apologised for the now-deleted article on Monday (13 June), adding that “as a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts”.

Bevan Shields, the editor of The Sydney Morning Herald , also released a statement saying that the article was “a column” and “not a standard news story”.

Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for surprise wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck on Saturday night.The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s before separating for 17 years, finally said “I do” at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, according to Lopez. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday.The happy couple drew from their own wardrobes for the ceremony, with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer sharing a clip of her in her first dress,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

