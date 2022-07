Fallbrook, CA –Long-time Fallbrook resident Ada “Chick” Mahr died of natural causes on June 24. Born in Summerland, CA in 1920, she married her sweetheart, Herbert C. Mahr, who built homes in the Fallbrook area after moving here in 1919. He preceded her in death in 2002, having celebrated over 60 years of marriage.

