ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Another elephant pregnant at Omaha zoo; baby due in August 2023

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196oTC_0ggUFMWS00

OMAHA, Neb. — Another baby elephant is on the way at Nebraska’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

According to KETV and WOWT, the Omaha attraction said Wednesday that African elephant Jayei, the matriarch of the zoo’s herd, is expecting a calf in August 2023. She is also the mother of Omma, KETV reported.

The news came just months after zoo officials announced that another elephant, Lolly, was pregnant, the TV stations reported. The 10-year-old is expected to give birth in late February or early March, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The new arrivals won’t be the first elephants born at the zoo. That distinction belongs to Eugenia, who was born to 18-year-old African elephant Kiki in early January, the zoo previously announced. Later that month, another elephant, Claire, 13, gave birth to a male calf, Sonny, officials said. The babies are about 6 months old.

“Omaha, Nebraska, will be the birthplace for half of the elephants born in the United States this year and next year – pretty incredible and something we’re really, really happy about,” Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president and CEO, said Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Little Free Pantry Movement Taking Lincoln By Storm

During the pandemic, Michael Reinmiller saw that some communities were putting up boxes or cabinets with a door and stocking them with food and other essentials for people in need. He thought this was right up his alley so he made a box and put it up That started a Little Free Pantry movement that continues to grow in the Capitol City.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Mask mandate returns for city employees in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A mask mandate is back in effect for city employees in Lincoln, following a rise in COVID-19 cases across Lancaster County. The mayor’s office tells Channel 8 that this impacts anyone working closely with co-workers and members of the public, regardless of vaccination status.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska input could help prevent future mass shootings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Preventing mass shootings in our country could come down to work being done right here in Nebraska. Just this weekend there were 13 reported mass shootings nationwide, according to Gun Violence Archive. University of Nebraska’s National Counterterrorism Center, known as NCITE, has helped put together...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Authorities investigating deadly crash in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities are investigating a crash in southeast Nebraska that killed one, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a single-vehicle accident east of Tecumseh on Highway 136. A man was killed in the crash, according to...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

New virtual food hall opens July 22 in west Omaha

The Blend, a new virtual food hall, will open Friday, July 22, in a former Amigo’s restaurant near 107th and Q Streets. Diners can order online from nine eateries for pickup or delivery, said owner Jon Stastny. That means people from one family can each choose a different cuisine that will be ready at the same time in one package.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#African Elephant#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Ketv#Wowt#Elephant Family Quarters
KETV.com

Missing Papillion man found safe

The Nebraska State Patrol cancels an Endangered Missing Advisory after an 85-year old man is found safe. The Papillion Police Department says Robert Francis initially disappeared Sunday just west of Shadow Lake Mall around 1:15 p.m. Francis has dementia which law enforcement said may cause him to become disoriented. On...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Airboaters celebrate veterans on Platte River Saturday

The Nebraska Airboaters Association hosted an event for veterans on the Platte River near North Bend on Saturday. "The ride is fantastic. You go down, you see beautiful sights," said Kathiann Spiars, an Air Force veteran. Life on the Platte doesn't get any better than this. "It's a very relaxing...
NORTH BEND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
iHeartRadio

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Nebraska

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Seward native breaks ax-throwing world record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A firefighter from Lincoln, Jesse Rood, broke the ax-throwing world record on Friday night at the opening ceremonies of the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games. After training for months, the Seward native threw the ax 90 feet, beating the previous record of 75 feet. “It...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Four people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near 134th and Highway 2 on Sunday at 11 a.m. According to LSO, a car travelling northbound on 134th Street attempted to go west onto Highway 2. They did not yield to traffic, and were struck by an eastbound car.
LINCOLN, NE
K-StateSports

Myers Excited to be a Wildcat

Shaylee Myers will always remember the day that she arrived in Manhattan. It was July 4. The newest member of the Kansas State volleyball team hopes for many more memorable days to come as the 6-foot outside hitter from Lincoln, Nebraska, embarks upon her career as a Wildcat. "I'm so...
MANHATTAN, KS
kfornow.com

Friday Lincoln-Lancaster County Covid-19 Cases Top 100

(KFOR Lincoln July 16, 2022) The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 113 lab confirmed cases of Covid-19 Friday. The Covid-19 risk dial is at low orange meaning the risk of spread and impact in the community is high and continues to increase. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:. 46 with 36...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy