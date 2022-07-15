Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Surf City. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:37 AM 7:20 PM Tuesday.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 38 MINUTES AGO