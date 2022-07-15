ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas averaged $22.37M of medical marijuana per month for fiscal year

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Medical marijuana finished out June for a strong fiscal year in Arkansas. For June, the final month of the budget year, medical marijuana sales generated $22.29 million in the state, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

The sales figure represents 3,296 pounds of marijuana across 38 dispensaries for the month.

The two biggest sellers for June indicate an even distribution of the market, with Sherwood’s Natural Relief Dispensary in central Arkansas selling 388 pounds for the month, and in the northwest, Bentonville’s The Releaf Center selling 313 pounds.

June marks the end of the fiscal year for sales, which shows strong sales for all 12 months.

“On average, patients in Arkansas are spending $22.37 million each month to purchase 3,920 pounds of medical marijuana,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said. “State tax revenue generated from medical marijuana totaled $32.12 million in Fiscal Year 2022 [July 1, 2021, to June 30]. The state’s 38 dispensaries sold 23,521 pounds of medical marijuana through the first six months of 2022.”

The Department of Health reports 84,472 medical marijuana cards in the state.

