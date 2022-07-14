ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs rejects vandalism reimbursement, but OKs matching funds for store upgrades

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

The Palm Springs City Council voted Thursday to reinstate a longstanding program that provides matching grants to businesses looking to improve their facades. But they decided against a new program to reimburse businesses directly for repairing damage from graffiti or other vandalism.

The council's vote to reinstate the Facade Improvements Grant Program, which the city operated for 12 years before suspending it in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, means businesses will again be able to apply for a matching grant. They can spend it on lighting, paint, windows and other structural elements. The council voted to allocate $180,000 to that program.

Members also voted to make an additional $20,000 in matching funds available to businesses that want to purchase security cameras, which is not something the city had previously funded.

While businesses had been pushing for the city to reinstate the facade program since it was suspended, such calls grew more intense after several downtown businesses were vandalized in May with an acid-etched "graffiti paint" that caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Some business owners had been calling for the city to reimburse business owners for the cost of repairing or replacing windows that had been vandalized.

While some on the council supported that approach, multiple council members said it did not make sense for the city to be compensating business owners for the costs of repairing graffiti and other vandalism damage on private property.

Mayor Lisa Middleton and Councilmember Dennis Woods were among those to express reservations. However, they did say business owners could choose to use the matching grants to address the damage and directed that city staff prioritize those business owners who have been subjected to graffiti.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs rejects vandalism reimbursement, but OKs matching funds for store upgrades

