Kenny Wayne Shepherd in concert

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to...

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: July 18 to 24, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, July 18 through Sunday, July 24, 2022. This week, Trae Tha Truth makes a mark on Houston with Trae Day, while the city also plays host to classic rock legends, global superstars, and Pulitzer Kenny himself.
Revealing the women-only viral craze in Houston!

A first on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is live revealing a viral craze in Houston that’s for women-only. It has more than 187k Followers on Instagram and 76,200 YouTube subscribers. It started in Houston and is a nationwide success story. Join us Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
5 fantastic Houston farmers markets to visit right now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston has no shortage of fantastic farmers markets where you can find local, in-season produce, artisan goods, meats, eggs and dairy products and delicious baked goods. Houston’s farmers markets are also a great way to spend a Sunday morning (although market days do vary by location), walking amid the vendors, smelling freshly popped kettle corn in the breeze and listening to live music.
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Cathy from Texas City just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning on Friday was Cathy from Texas City and she won big! Check out the full clip above to see her winning moment!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes.
Battery Dance of New York presents Building Bridges to Counter Islamophobia

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Battery Dance of New York will partner with PAIR Houston to implement the U.S. premiere of their Dancing to Connect Refugee Integration program in Houston. The series, Building Bridges to Counter Islamophobia, will include Battery Dance’s signature Dancing to Connect program for youth and spoken word and dance performances.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Meet Qudisah Muhammad: scholar, entrepreneur, game-changer

Houston, meet the young lady who’s about to take over the world. To describe Qudisah Muhammad as a force to be reckoned with is an understatement of gigantic proportions. This soon-to-be college graduate has already founded two businesses, teaches middle and high school students, and has wisdom beyond her years. And did I mention, she has a heart for service?
Gun buyback event to be held in Houston on July 30

HOUSTON - A gun buyback program will be held in Houston later this month and offer the public gift cards in exchange for their firearms. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Police Department and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church are partnering for the event on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the church parking lot at 3826 Wheeler Ave, Houston, TX 77004.
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Houston: Where Kids Can Play While Parents Eat

Relaxing on the patio with good food and drinks is something that, prior to kids, we used to love to do... and then we had kids, and going out to eat got nixed from our weekend plans. All seemed lost, and we resigned ourselves to spending our evenings out at Chick-fil-A, until we found these awesome kid-friendly Houston restaurants with play spaces for kids.
Here's 6 things you may not know about Bun B, a Houston rap legend turned entrepreneur

It's no secret that Port Arthur's own, Bun B, born Bernard James Freeman, has stacked an impressive resume throughout his decades-long career as a musical artist. It started when he first exploded on the scene in 1987 with the late Pimp C in the influential hip hop duo UGK (short for Underground Kingz) and continued with countless features and five solo studio albums.
Ndi Ichie Youth Cultural Foundation presents IgboFest Houston

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. IgboFest Houston, hosted by Ndi Ichie Cultural Club, brings in performers from across the United States and Nigeria. This year's performance will consist of professional dancers of Nigerian and non-Nigerian descent who have embraced the Igbo culture to display an array of cultural dances and folklore with an educational twist.
This $10,900,000 Exquisite Palatial Style Residence in Sugar Land is Truly Magnificent Sweetwater Showplace

The Residence in Sugar Land, a exquisite palatial style estate constructed with many detailed and intricate moldings, marble floors, Venetian plaster walls, custom cabinetry and ornate finishes, gold leaf accents, and crystal chandeliers is now available for sale. This home located at 5324 Palm Royale Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 19,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Walter Bering (Phone: 713-851-9753) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sugar Land.
Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
Wings Over Houston Airshow returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Wings Over Houston Airshow, one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 29-30, 2022. Celebrating its 38th consecutive year, the outdoor event will include performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, returning to Wings Over Houston for the first time since 2018. Tickets are available now at wingsoverhouston.com.
