Free, confidential mental health access for Hawaii

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that beginning on Saturday, July 16, 2022, its customers who may need immediate mental health support now have another way to get help — fast. Any T-Mobile, Sprint, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers who text 988 will connect to a professionally trained crisis counselor 24/7/365, for free, at one of over 200 nationwide 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline centers. This new option follows T-Mobile’s industry-leading launch of 988 calling in November 2020, nearly 20 months before the July 16, 2022, national rollout deadline for all providers set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005508/en/ Since November 2020, T-Mobile customers have been able to use three digits — 988 — to call for free access to mental health services from professionally trained counselors at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, now the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Now they can text for that same critical support, too. (Photo: Business Wire)

HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO