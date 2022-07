The Warren Lumberjack Booster Club is asking for help in replacing the football tunnel, better known as JACK, ahead of the 2022 season. According to the Booster Club, the tunnel has seen nine years of action, and is in need of replacement. “If you or your business would like to donate, contact Mark Jennings or Thomas Frazer,” says the Booster Club. Any business that donates over $500 will get a permanent 4×8 sign at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium.

WARREN, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO