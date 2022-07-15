Local club team heading to national finals

The commitments keep coming, so we’ll keep on scouting. Let’s break down the latest set of verbal pledges. Two-way player for Simeon that should play WR at the next level. Good frame, solid wingspan, and adequate athleticism otherwise. Uses good mental processing to win, excellent at settling in space against the zone, has good timing/rhythm in his routes, and shows very good ability to track and high point the ball. Strong runner that runs through defenders in the open field; knows how to utilize his body. Athleticism really holds him back from being a true #1, way too much of his production is from high pointing while covered or medium yardage pickups off a quick bubble or hook. Not sure how this kid fits into a Power 5 offense given his skillset- not quite tall enough to be the big-bodied possession X, not athletic enough to get separation as a deep threat or on the inside. Has a ceiling as the 2nd option given what I’m seeing, but a college workout regimen may give increase his athleticism enough to get more consistent separation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO