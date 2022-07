GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you wanting to vote in the statewide primary election on Aug. 2? Monday is the last day to register online. Whether you’re planning on voting in-person or absentee, you can register online through Monday. If you miss the deadline, you can register in person at your city or township clerk’s office through Election Day at 8 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO