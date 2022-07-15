ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Candlelight vigil held for Spencer Webb

By Chris Lindsay
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. --- Over a hundred people gathered at the south entrance of Autzen stadium to pay their respects...

www.kezi.com

kezi.com

Eugene food cart raises money for Spencer Webb's family

EUGENE, Ore.- Friends, loved ones and complete strangers continue to find ways to honor Spencer Webb, the University of Oregon football player who passed on Wednesday, after hitting his head at rock slides near Triangle Lake. Once Famous Grill, a Eugene food cart, donated 25% of the proceeds from Friday...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Bike valet available at Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- People are finding creative ways to get to and from Hayward field for the World Athletics Championships. Oregon22 is teaming up with Eugene Active 20-30 Club to offer bike valet at two locations, one north of Hayward Field and one south of Hayward Field during the event.
EUGENE, OR
firstsportz.com

“Heartbreaking, Forever a Duck”: Football fans mourn the untimely death of talented Oregon TE Spencer Webb

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb passed away on Wednesday from a head injury after a fall as per the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. As per the official reports of the sheriff, police responded to the rockslides near Lake Triangle, Oregon, where a 22-year-old male died due to sustaining injuries after a fall. Initially the identity of the victim was still unknown but after some investigation, it was identified as Webb.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What is the tower at Hayward Field in Eugene?

There is a tower at the northeast corner of Hayward Field that rises 10 stories above the track and field stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Well, it was constructed not only for its looks but also to honor the history of Oregon Ducks track and field. Five UO track and field icons — coach Bill Bowerman and athletes Steve Prefontaine, Raevyn Rogers, Ashton Eaton and Otis Davis — are depicted on the tower.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Oregon Sports
Emerald Media

Spencer Webb: A life taken far too soon

There are certain people you come across in life that embody what it means to “Live life to the fullest,” certain people who truly take no moment for granted and provide their genuine optimism in every interaction you have with them. Spencer Webb was that person. Webb sadly...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Boondoggle in Eugene

Shame on The Oregonian for buying into the Eugene track meet! (“Editorial: Lace up, Oregon. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is about to begin,” July 13.) You have bought the distortions and nonsense being spread by promoters. 1. Few Oregonians even care about the very minor sport of track and field. The same with most Americans. In checking with friends, none had even heard about it, and were not interested. Small sample size, but telling. 2. Like other Eugene track meets, this will do little for the Eugene area, and less for the state. We already are hearing about hotel price gouging. News reports have detailed restaurant workers losing out, as some outsiders do not tip. The large Eugene hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, is over capacity, and unable to properly serve those in need. 3. Taxpayers, without voting on it, are subsidizing this boondoggle. Wouldn’t the money be better spent on actual public benefit? Eugene and the state are experiencing rampant homelessness, increasing crime, dopers and drunks draining resources, poor quality schools, lack of medical care, etc. And we spend on a dead sport, with no real benefit!
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

'A homecoming of sorts:' 5 questions with Sara Evans

Country music star Sara Evans performed at the Linn County Fair on Thursday evening, July 14, returning to the region she had spent three years of her life. Evans, whose many hits include “Suds in the Bucket,” “I Could Not Ask For More” and “Born to Fly,” resided in Aumsville in the early 1990s before fame found her just a couple of years later.
AUMSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Racers experience running on same course as Oregon22 men's marathon runners

EUGENE, Ore.- It's thrilling enough to watch the world's greatest track and field athletes on a jumbo-tron. But imagine racing along with the men's marathon athletes during the World Athletics Championships. KEZI 9 News spoke to parents Colleen Preisner and Barb Levins; their sons ran for Team Canada. "I felt...
EUGENE, OR
#Candlelight Vigil
kezi.com

Allen takes first in 110m hurdles heat, qualifies for semifinals

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon Duck Devon Allen took first in his preliminary heat of the 110m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field. Allen's time of 13.47 seconds was good enough to advance to the semifinal round at 5:05 p.m. Sunday. Allen finished third at the USA...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Overseas visitors share experiences at Riverfront Festival

EUGENE, Ore.-- While many fans are packing the stands at Hayward; others are jamming out at the Riverfront Festival. People of all ages, backgrounds, and countries dancing and just having a good ole time together. Mark Ruffell came all the way from England. He told KEZI this is his first...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Experiencing Eugene from an athlete’s perspective

While many of the cities who’ve hosted the World Athletics Championships boast sprawling metropolitan areas and populations far north of a million people, Eugene on the other hand has just 170,00 people. But that isn’t a bad thing according to some of the athletes competing. Though there are...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

'Cultural explosion': performances from Eugene Riverfront Festival

EUGENE, Ore. -- The party to welcome the world is underway at the Eugene Riverfront Festival, running alongside the World Athletics Championships, and the fun is only just getting started. Our news crew spoke to the emcee and some of the performers to give you an idea of what to...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon alumni team Always Us defeats Jackson Underdawgs in opening round of TBT

Oregon alumni team Always Us had missed three shots from the field to win but finally got there from the free throw line. Jacob Young scored 27 points to lead the team of almost exclusively Ducks alums, and Garrett Sim made the deciding free throws to give No. 4 seed Always Us a 79-78 win over the No. 5 seed Jackson Underdawgs Saturday in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
987thebull.com

Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes

All this week, listen all day for Miranda Lambert’s Blue Bird to play. When it does, be Caller 9, and you will win yourself 3-Day Passes to join us for the Oregon Jamboree!. Oregon Jamboree is a 3-Day Festival on 2 stages in Sweet Home, OR, July 29-31, 2022. This year, your headliners are Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, & Trace Adkins!
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Hjerpe drafted No. 22 overall by St. Louis Cardinals

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State starting pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been drafted at No. 22 overall in the first round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Hjerpe won multiple National Pitcher of the Year and All-American honors last season after posting an 11-2 record with a 2.53 ERA.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Mitch Canham signs five-year contract extension with OSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham isn't leaving Corvallis anytime soon. On Friday, the Beavers signed Canham to a five-year contract extension through the 2029 season. Assistant coaches Rich Dorman and Ryan Gipson also received two-year extensions through the 2024 season. The Beavers won 48 games...
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

Second Gentleman In Oregon Friday

EUGENE, Ore. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is in Oregon Friday. He joined Governor Kate Brown in Eugene for the first day of the World Championships. He also was with the Governor and members of the University of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on mental health. The goal of...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Crews rescue pets from burning home in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued 3 cats and 3 dogs from a burning home on the 100 block of Maynard Ave Saturday morning. Arriving firefighters found fire burning in the kitchen and attic area of the home with the owner safely outside reporting trapped pets. The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no reported injuries.
EUGENE, OR

