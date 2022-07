Ambulance services have faced increasing pressures in recent years with many currently on the "highest level of alert" due to high demand. Patients categorised as being of a lower priority could wait hours for an ambulance. To alleviate pressure on health teams, an Urgent Community Response Team (UCRT) was formed in Essex to care for people at home, instead of them having to wait for paramedics to take them to hospital.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 HOURS AGO