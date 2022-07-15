CASA volunteers needed

EASTON — Calling all volunteers who want to make a difference. You can help to change a child’s story.

CASA volunteers are needed from Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties. For the first time in many years, there is a waiting list of children under court protection who need a Court Appointed Special Advocate by their side. People from varied backgrounds, races, ethnicities, genders, abilities, sexual orientation, religions and communities are welcome.

Please visit www.casamidshore.org for application information, or call volunteer coordinator Jane Crawford at 410-822-2866, ext. 6.