From the past

50 YEARS AGO—JULY 19, 1972

The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners adopted an official county seal on Tuesday morning, July 18. Attending the meeting when the commissioners adopted the seal was Judge Thomas J. Keating Jr., who helped with some of the research on the seal.

The seal bears the coat of arms of the Calvert family. Above the arms is the royal crown of England surmounted by the Ducal Coronet of Calvert and two pennons flying from staves of Gules. This indicates that Lord Calvert is permitted to indulge the royal prerogatives of the colony of Maryland, and the banner above the crest proclaims the governed area as Queen Anne’s County.

The arms are supported by two lions rampant. Below the shield is the motto “Crescite Et Multiplicami” (“Increase and Multiply”). Many details that went into the seal were provided by archival research done by Judge Keating.

• • •

The county commissioners were notified Tuesday that the county may be eligible for additional federal funds to aid people out of work because of Hurricane Agnes. The funds would be available under Title I from the Federal Economic Development Administration because of an unusual and abrupt rise in unemployment from job loss due to the storm.

The commissioners were required, however, to send a telegram to the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Commerce for Economic Development stating the county’s need for aid. The commissioners sent the telegram early Tuesday afternoon. If their request gets the expected approval, the county would be classified as a redevelopment area.

In addition to making the county eligible for additional aid, the reclassification will mean that disaster Small Business Administration’s loans will be processed more quickly.

• • •

Mrs. Mary Wood, a resident of Queen Anne’s County, won the Elizabeth Enright Memorial Award at the Indiana University Writer’s Conference held last month. She received the award for a short novel she is now preparing. Mrs. Wood also gained honorable mention in the juvenile fiction workshop, a field in which she is also working.

The award is made in memory of Elizabeth Enright, a well-known writer of adult short stories and children’s books. The conference was held in Bloomington, Indiana. Mrs. Wood graduated from Washington College in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in humanities and has remained active in the college’s Writer’s Union, the center of campus literary activity. She is the wife of Centreville attorney Howard Wood III.

25 YEARS AGO—JULY 19, 1997

Spotty thunderstorms and high temperatures and high humidity are making area farmers worried about poor crop yields. Recent rainfall has been distributed unevenly throughout the county. After last week’s thunderstorm Wye Mills got 1.75 inches, Ruthsburg 1.1 inches, and Starr had over two inches, according to Queen Anne’s County Farm Bureau President John Draper.

“Some places have had enough rain to keep things going, while some may suffer yield loss,” he said. “The heat and sun combination with the lack of rain is devastating. I got an inch and three quarters of rain and it is already gone.”

Crops need steady rain, according to Draper. “A crop of corn needs an inch of rain a week to make a real good crop,” he said. “Crops will always try to produce something. With the lack of rain, the crop will speed up the process when it feels stress. It’s rare for a crop to just die. I’ve never seen a crop die around here.”

• • •

As the August deadline to appeal a rubblefill lawsuit decision approaching, a civic organization is gearing up to continue the fight by hiring its own lawyer. The Millington Quality of Life organization has hired a Towson lawyer to intervene in the case, according to Loretta Walls, president of the organization.

Walls said the attorney, J. Carroll Holzer, had until Thursday to file in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Walls said if they can’t meet that deadline they will work with the county commissioners if they decide to appeal the decision. Judge Joseph H.H. Kaplan ordered on July 7 that the laws the commissioners passed that banned privately owned rubblefills and sludge storage tanks are invalid and the old laws that would have allowed those projects as conditional uses be reinstated.

The commissioners have until August 7 to file an appeal and in an executive session Tuesday, they discussed litigation, but no decision had yet been made.

• • •

At least nine area businesses in the Stevensville area have been the victims of night-time burglars who smash open windows, loot the cash register, and dash away. At least one business had the door kicked in and the vandal left behind his shoe print, according to investigators.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office handling the bulk of the cases, although Maryland State Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office have investigated some burglaries as well.

The burglaries began on June 20 and continued through July 6. In one case in Grasonville, the burglars succeeded in pulling up a 23-foot trailered boat and drove away with it.

Compiled by Jack Shaum from Record-Observer archives.