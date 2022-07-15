ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Services host foster parent appreciation event

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
From left are foster parents Jeff Scharf, Jeanne Scharf, Emprin Wilson, Brian Flaherty, Jessica Flaherty, Sandra Caldwell, Norwood Caldwell, Kathy Jenkins, Susan Guffey and Joseph Guffey. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Departments of Social Services in Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties recently hosted an appreciation event for area foster parents at the Talbot County Agriculture and Education Center in Easton in honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month.

The event was catered by Mission BBQ and included such activities as a DJ, glitter tattoos, bubbles, and prizes and drawings for the families in attendance. In addition, foster parents were recognized for their years of service.

“This is always a special event for our foster parents and their families, while also providing time for everyone to socially gather and share among the counties,” stated Paris Quillet, special projects coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Social Services.

For information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 or visit midshoreresourceparents.com.

