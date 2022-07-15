ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Bethel AME to hold Love Thy Neighbor Day

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
CENTREVILLE — Bethel AME Church, 102 Washington Road, will be celebrating its annual Love Thy Neighbor Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

There also will be a Bike Blessing during the service.

Bay Times & Record Observer

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

