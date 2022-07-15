Bethel AME to hold Love Thy Neighbor Day
CENTREVILLE — Bethel AME Church, 102 Washington Road, will be celebrating its annual Love Thy Neighbor Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.
There also will be a Bike Blessing during the service.
