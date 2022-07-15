ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHzb9_0ggU53aB00

From the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, to Novak Djokovic winning his seventh Wimbledon tennis championships in London, to cost-of-living protests in Nairobi, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Turkey warns it can 'freeze' Sweden, Finland's NATO process

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey can still “freeze” Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO unless the two countries take steps that meet Ankara’s security demands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday. Last month, Turkey lifted its objection to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance but warned that it would block the process if they fail to extradite suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. The Nordic countries’ accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey’s parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. “I would like to remind once again that if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfill our conditions, we will freeze the (accession) process,” Erdogan said in a televised addressed following a Cabinet meeting. “Our stance on this issue is very clear. The rest is up to them.”
POLITICS
The Associated Press

'Those people': French minister's LGBTQ remarks spark anger

PARIS (AP) — Pressure is mounting on a French government minister to quit over comments stigmatizing homosexuality and LGBTQ people, in the latest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership. Caroline Cayeux’ remarks have hurt and angered many – including her colleagues — and prompted broader discussion around persistent discriminatory attitudes by people in power. More than 100 prominent figures published an appeal Sunday in the newspaper Journal du dimanche questioning why she’s still in government. Signatories included parliament members, senior officials, an Olympic medalist, doctors, artists, an ex-prime minister, a former top Macron adviser and others from within Macron’s centrist political camp. Cayeux was asked in an interview this week about her opposition to France’s 2013 law authorizing gay marriage and adoption, and comments at the time saying they were “against nature.” Speaking Tuesday to broadcaster Public Senat, she said she was being wrongly painted as prejudiced.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Associated Press

Russian tennis player Kasatkina says she is dating a woman

Russia’s highest-ranked women’s tennis player, Daria Kasatkina, said in a video interview released Monday that she is dating a woman. The French Open semifinalist’s comments come as the Russian parliament discusses tightening already stringent restrictions on public discussions of LGBTQ relationships. In the interview on YouTube with...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow. Meanwhile, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas said it had received a letter from Russia’s Gazprom claiming “force majeure” — events beyond its control — as the reason for past and current shortfalls in gas deliveries, a claim that the importer rejected. Analysts say the impact of the move on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy