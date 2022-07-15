Fencing World Championships 2022 and how to watch a free live stream online

The world's best sabre-swingers take to the piste in Cairo for the Fencing World Championships 2022

En-garde! The Fencing World Championships 2022 get underway this Friday, 15th July, in Cairo, Egypt. Indian fencer Bhavani Devi, who made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to compete in the sport, will be hoping for a medal. The nine day event, which concludes on 23rd, will be streamed live on YouTube. Make sure you know how to watch a Fencing World Championships 2022 live stream for free from wherever you are.

Dates: 15th – 23rd July 2022

FREE live stream: FIE YouTube Channel

Venue: Cairo Stadium’s Indoor Halls Complex, Egypt

High standards and impeccable fair play will be on display when the world's best Epee-, foil- and sabre-swingers touch down in Egypt for the 2022 Fencing World Championships.

The profile of fencing has been raised by a brilliant documentary called One For All, which chronicles Hungarian Aron Szilagyi's five-year battle to become a three-time Olympic champion.

It's unclear if Szilagyi will compete but watch out for Italy's men's epee team: Gabriele Cimini, Davide DiVeroli, Andrea Santarelli and Federico Vismara are in fine form after winning team gold at the recent European Fencing Championships in Turkey.

Follow our guide to watch a free Fencing World Championships 2022 live stream, online and on TV, from where you are.

Fencing World Championships 2022 free live stream

The Fencing World Championships 2022 will be streamed live and free on the FIE YouTube Channel.

In a country where YouTube is location-blocked? Simply use a VPN to unblock YouTube and watch the fencing free from wherever you are (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN.

Watch Fencing World Championships 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Fencing World Championships 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

How to use a VPN for Fencing World Championships 2022

Using a VPN to watch Fencing World Championships 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the fencing, you may wish to choose 'UK' or 'US' for YouTube.

3. Then head over to the FIE YouTube Channel on your browser or device and enjoy the Fencing World Championships 2022 free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24-hour assistance.

Fencing World Championships 2022 schedule

Friday 15th July 2022

Women’s epee qualification - 8am BST

Men's sabre qualification - 12pm BST

Saturday 16th July 2022

Women's foil individual qualification - 8am BST

Men's epee individual qualification - 12pm BST

Sunday 17th July 2022

Women's sabre individual qualification - 8am BST

Men’s foil individual qualification - 11am BST

Monday 18th July 2022

Women’s epee individual - 7.30am BST

Men’s sabre individual - 9am BST

Tuesday 19th July 2022

Women’s foil individual - 7.30am BST

Men’s epee individual - 9am BST

Wednesday 20th July 2022

Women’s epee team qualification - 7.30am BST

Men’s sabre team qualification - 7.30am BST

Women’s sabre individual - 9am BST

Men’s foil individual - 10am BST

Thursday 21st July 2022

Women’s epee team - semi-finals, bronze medal match, final - 9am BST

Men’s sabre team - semi-finals, bronze medal match, final - 10am BST

Women’s foil team qualification - 7.30am BST

Men’s epee team qualification - 7.30am BST

Friday 22nd July 2022

Women’s foil team, semi-finals, bronze medal match, final - 9am BST

Men’s epee team, semi-finals, bronze medal match, final - 10am BST

Women’s sabre team qualification - 7.30am BST

Men’s foil team qualification - 7.30am BST

Saturday 23rd July 2022

Women’s sabre team, semi-finals, bronze medal match, final - 1:30 PM IST

Men’s foil team, semi-finals, bronze medal match, final - 10am BST

