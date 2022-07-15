ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly's Transfer To Chelsea; Medical Completed And Contract Signed

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

The transfer of Kalidou Koulibably to Chelsea is imminent, with notable reporter Fabrizio Romano providing an update on Thursday that should excite Chelsea fans.

Chelsea are edging closer and closer to their second signing of the summer transfer window. All of the formalities have reportedly been completed, with just the announcement left before the 31-year-old can move from Naples to West London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZIRB_0ggU2UBw00
IMAGO / Marco

Fabrizio Romano reported an update on the status of the defender's transfer Thursday evening. According to the report, Koulibaly has now officially signed his contract and completed the majority of his medical on Thursday, seemingly without issue.

The Senegalese will soon travel to America to join his new team on their pre-season tour. He will be the second singing the Blues have made this window, following the recent acquisition of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7u8W_0ggU2UBw00
IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Given his experience, Koulibaly will likely be able to step in and perform immediately at Chelsea. Given the departure of integral defenders, Antonio Rudiger in particular, manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for him to adapt quickly.

Thomas Tuchel stated recently that defense is his priority in the market. Koulibaly will likely not be the last defender he brings in, with players like Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe being heavily linked to the Blues as well.

