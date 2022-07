Theft of Motor Vehicle – At 4:22 a.m. July 7, an incident occurred on West Queen Street as two 17-year-old Lebanon males entered a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra owned by a 23-year-old Annville man and fled the scene in the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194. Charges for theft of motor vehicle were filed against the juveniles.

LEBANON, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO