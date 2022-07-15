Letter: Create a buzz against neonics to save our bees

It’s hard to imagine a North Carolina summer without indulging in our delicious berries, apples and peaches. This nightmare could become a reality if we don’t protect our food systems.

The busiest workers in these systems are pollinators. Pollinator populations have been dwindling for years due to the use of pesticides containing neonicotinoids. These chemicals are typically used to kill unwanted pests, but sadly bees have severely suffered from their usage.

Seventy-five percent of the world’s honey has been found to contain neonics. Our food supply is in major trouble. So what can we do?

The solution is simple. We need a widespread ban on these bee-killing pesticides. We can look to our neighbors to the north for some inspiration, as Canada has pledged to phase out neonics in agriculture.

Steps also have been taken across the pond, after the EU banned neonics in 2018. Now, we need our administration to take the necessary steps to protecting our hardworking counterparts by doing the same.

Be a voice for the bees and create a buzz. Let’s continue our fight in saving the bees by urging the EPA to take immediate action. Once our bees are gone, there is no plan b.

Callie Owens

Raleigh

Owens is an intern with Environment North Carolina in partnership with North Carolina Public Interest Research Group.