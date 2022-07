Consumers are customizing their vehicles at a high rate these days, and automakers like Ford have responded by offering more and more in the way of parts and accessories. FoMoCo’s offerings for hot new products like the Ford Maverick continue to grow, even though owners in some areas – like Brazil – have more choices than others. This figures to be the case with the all-new next-generation Ford Ranger as well, which will be every bit as DIY friendly as the Maverick. However, one feature that is readily available in other parts of the world are factory Ford pickup powered tonneau covers, which aren’t quite as prevalent in the U.S.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO