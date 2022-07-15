ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarzana homeowner shoots at intruders who tried to rob home, LAPD says

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A home invasion robbery attempt led to a homeowner opening fire at a group of suspects in Tarzana Thursday evening,...

Surge in violent street robberies prompts community alert from LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A series of robberies across Los Angeles has prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a community alert to the public. LAPD said in a tweet there is an ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies, with suspects finding their victims in popular areas such as Melrose Avenue and the Jewelry District as well as nightclubs and high-end restaurants in the Fairfax District and Beverly Grove areas, then following them and committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business.
LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
Man shot in both shoulders after argument at McDonald's in Whittier

A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the...
7-Eleven in Arcadia hit by armed robbery; unrelated to recent string of crimes

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Arcadia at gunpoint Saturday evening.The incident occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located on East Live Oak Avenue. Officers rushed to the scene after the clerk reported the armed robbery. According to Arcadia Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding they money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demand and handed them the money, which the suspect grabbed before running from the store and entering a dark-colored sedan which fled from the area. Officers have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a green baseball hat, black gloves, a blue medical face mask and white shoes. It was made clear that the robbery was in no way related to the recent string of crimes that have plagued the Southland, after two suspects wanted in connection with those incidents were arrested on Friday. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.
OC District Attorney to announce charges in deadly 7-Eleven crime spree

Criminal charges will be announced Monday against two suspects arrested in connection with a string of fatal 7-Eleven robberies across Southern California. Malik Donyae Patt, 20, and Jason Lamont Payne, 44, were arrested Friday in connection with the crime spree at 7-Eleven stores stretching from the Inland Empire into Orange County. Patt is believed to be the nephew of Payne, and the two men reportedly live across the street from each other in Los Angeles.
Black LAPD officer alleges Instagram meme compared him to Christopher Dorner

LOS ANGELES – A Black Los Angeles police officer is suing the city for discrimination and harassment, alleging an anonymous department employee’s Instagram account included a meme comparing the plaintiff to the late renegade LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner. Officer Ryon Stewart’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga; suspect in custody

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) — A sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after being shot in the Rancho Cucamonga area overnight and a suspect has been taken into custody. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred after a deputy from the Rancho Cucamonga station responded to a call for service on Sycamore Court around 12 a.m. Sunday.
Granada hills biker killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez...
Homeowner Fires Shots at Home Invasion Robbery Suspects

Tarzana, Los Angeles, CA: A homeowner fired shots at multiple suspects in an attempted home invasion robbery Thursday evening in the Tarzana neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, of an armed robbery...

