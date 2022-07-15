EMBED <> More Videos Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash near River Park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the driver that hit a bike rider in a north Fresno intersection and left.

It happened after 10 Thursday night at Blackstone and Nees, near the River Park shopping center.

Police say a man in his 30s was walking his bike in a crosswalk when he was struck by a black car.

The victim was conscious and able to get up and talk to police.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are now gathering evidence to try and find the driver.