ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash near River Park, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcT49_0ggTsaDo00
EMBED <> More Videos Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash near River Park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the driver that hit a bike rider in a north Fresno intersection and left.

It happened after 10 Thursday night at Blackstone and Nees, near the River Park shopping center.

Police say a man in his 30s was walking his bike in a crosswalk when he was struck by a black car.

The victim was conscious and able to get up and talk to police.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are now gathering evidence to try and find the driver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX26

Driver speeds off after hitting and killing man walking in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Fresno Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run. Officers were sent out to First and Belmont around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night. They found a man in his 50s who witnesses say had been walking north in the eastbound lane of Belmont Avenue when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead on the scene just after midnight.
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Guillermina Carapia Lara Killed in Car Crash on Manning Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Semi-Truck Accident on Marks Avenue Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 6:42 p.m. involving a semi-truck on Marks and Manning Avenues. Furthermore, police said a woman in her 50s stopped at a stop sign on Marks Avenue. However, the woman pulled...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Three dead and four hospitalized after fiery rollover accident in Orange

A 19-year-old woman from Exeter is suspected of causing a vehicle collision that killed three people and sent four people to the hospital in moderate and critical condition. Police believe that Azarie Fuller, the driver of the vehicle that contained all seven occupants, was likely intoxicated at the time of the incident, which ended with the vehicle rolled over and on fire.
ORANGE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle crash in Merced ended with one man dead and another seriously injured on Saturday night. Police say around 6:30 pm, officers responded to the crash near Glen Avenue and South Bear Creek Drive. That's where they say two men - one 34 one 27...
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Blackstone
ABC30 Central Valley

Woman shot in Sanger, police searching for 2 men

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for two men after a shooting in Sanger. Deputies got the call after midnight from a woman at Seventh and Academy. She told authorities that about three miles away she had been forced to stop her car by two men in another car at Newmark and Central.
SANGER, CA
FOX26

12-year-old wounded at birthday party shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 12-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot during a birthday party in Fresno Sunday night. It happened around 11:00 p.m. at a house at Harvard Ave. and Knoll Dr. near Clinton and Brawley Avenues. Officers responding to the address found a 12-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC30 Central Valley

CHP investigating 2 deadly crashes in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly crashes in Visalia. The first happened on Highway 99 north of Betty Drive just before 9:30 Friday night. Investigators say a man in his 60s was killed when he crashed into a guardrail along the right-hand shoulder. His...
VISALIA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno Fire Department has a cuddly new crime fighter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crime fighter?. Or cuddly canine helping spread a fire prevention message in the community?. The newest addition to Fresno's Fire department is an ignitable liquids detection dog, fondly known as Shilo. Fresno Fire investigator and Shilo's handler Lee Wilding says every day is a training opportunity, but their partnership started with an intense month-long course back east through the State Farm Arson Dog Program.
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Alfonso Chavez Killed in Bicycle Collision on Jensen Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Bicyclist Killed in Big-Rig Collision on DeWolf Avenue. The crash happened on July 11th, at around 3:40 a.m. along Jensen Avenue and DeWolf Avenue. According to reports, Chavez was riding his bike along the road when, for reasons unknown, he veered left into the path of a semi-truck. The truck driver did not see Chavez, and struck his bike. The force of the impact caused Chavez to be ejected from his bike onto the pavement. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy