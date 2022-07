LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Geographically, Boulder City is huge, measuring over 200 square miles. Its fire department, on the other hand, is quite small. On any given day, just seven firefighter-paramedics will be manning Boulder City’s one engine and two ambulances. However, thanks to a mutual aid agreement, Boulder City F.D. says it’s able to provide the kind of protection its citizens expect and deserve.

