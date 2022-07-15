ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

What can you do to avoid monkeypox?

By Juanita Adame
 3 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in Tulare County and officials said the patient is currently in isolation at home recovering.

“It’s important for our community to be informed and alerted of these emerging public health threats like monkeypox,” said Carrie Montiero with Tulare County Department of Public Health. “It’s also important to know that the overall risk to the general population is low at this time.”

Health officials said the symptoms associated with monkeypox are like the flu – the only notable difference is the rash that develops.

“They look like pimples or blisters,” she said.  “We want you to immediately isolate yourself, contact your doctor or health care provider.”

According to the Tulare County Department of Public Health, there are steps residents can take to reduce the spread of monkeypox and protect themselves from infection. Those steps include:

• Practice good hand hygiene often, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

• Wear a well-fitted face mask when around others

• Talk with any new partners about their health before close or intimate contact

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick and their bedding, clothing, or other materials

• Stay home and call your provider if you are sick with any symptoms or have a new rash

• Stay aware if traveling to countries or large events where there are current outbreaks of monkeypox

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms of monkeypox should contact a health care provider as soon as possible.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the Tulare County HHSA website or the state’s monkeypox information page .

