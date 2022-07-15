Transfer news: Toffees continuing push for Gibbs-White

Gareth Bale made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as a 72nd-minute substitute for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC. The Wales forward impressed with his first touch, making a backheel pass five minutes after replacing goalscorer Cristian Arango. Bale, who turned 33 on Saturday, also...
AC Milan say police apologised to midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko after he was stopped as part of a search for a suspect involved in a shooting. The incident happened in Milan on 3 July but went viral after being shared on social media on Monday. In the video the 27-year-old, who...
It's finally happening. After months of speculation and fall-outs, Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona. The move will mark the end of an eight-year relationship between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich that saw them win eight consecutive German championships and the Champions League in 2020. Things did not end on good terms,...
