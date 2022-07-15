Border Patrol Stops Counterfeit Sports Items

Ten months after U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback were accused of improperly treating masses of migrants under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, the head of the agency said an investigation finds fault in their crowd-control methods and said agents some used "deeply offensive conduct," but said they did not "whip" the migrants. He also said they shouldn't have taken part in the operation at the request of Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

