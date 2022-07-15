ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Border Patrol Stops Counterfeit Sports Items

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal agents stopped almost $300,000 of counterfeit sports items in Louisville and Indianapolis this week. According to a news release, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville...

www.wvih.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Border Report

CBP head: Horse patrol units in Del Rio were ‘unprofessional,’ shouldn’t have been part of crowd control

Ten months after U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback were accused of improperly treating masses of migrants under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, the head of the agency said an investigation finds fault in their crowd-control methods and said agents some used "deeply offensive conduct," but said they did not "whip" the migrants. He also said they shouldn't have taken part in the operation at the request of Texas Department of Public Safety officials.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, IN
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Louisville, KY
State
Illinois State
City
California, KY
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Sourcing Journal

CBP Seizes Nearly $2 Million in Counterfeit Cotton Socks

Click here to read the full article. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Va., seized nearly 120,000 pairs of counterfeit cotton socks on Wednesday. The diabetic socks would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1.9 million if they were authentic, CBP said. The shipment, which initially arrived in a shipping container from Turkey on June 17 and was destined for an address in Virginia’s Loudoun County in the metro Washington, D.C. area, consisted of 579 boxes containing a combined 118,566 pairs of Hugh Ugoli-branded diabetic cotton socks. CBP officers inspected the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Border Patrol#Boston Red Sox#Boston Celtics#Fraud#Nba#The Atlanta Braves#St Louis Cardinals#University Of Georgia
Washington Examiner

Biden throws the Border Patrol under the bus

Two Border Patrol agents tried to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the southern border last September. For that crime, President Joe Biden wants them punished. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released a 500-page report last Friday, summarizing the findings of a 10-month investigation into...
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

Federal agents in California seize record breaking 5,000 pounds of meth crossing from Mexico

Four men have been charged with federal drug trafficking after authorities seized a record-breaking 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southern California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that federal agents observed a 20-foot box truck cross into the United States from Mexico through a San Diego area port of entry around 5 p.m. on Thursday night.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
China
NewsBreak
MLB
borderreport.com

Border Patrol agents encounter over 400 migrants in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 403 migrants in three large groups and disrupted two human smuggling events over the weekend. The agency’s news release said RGV agents encountered three large groups totaling 403 migrants in Starr County. CBP said the groups...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Cuban and Haitian migrants setting sail to Florida border at alarming rates

A thousand miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, federal law enforcement and military that patrol the waters surrounding Florida and Puerto Rico are seeing the emergence of a new border crisis. As record numbers of Cubans and Haitians attempt to cross the southern land border illegally, others are increasingly taking to...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

The 44 Percent: statues, investigation of CBP agents in Del Rio & Quinta Brunson

Did you know about the statues in the U.S. Capitol? Here’s how they got there. In 1864, the United States began collecting statues. The idea was simple: states would choose two historical figures to be enshrined in the U.S. Capitol for perpetuity. A section from the provision that created National Statuary Hall offered the following description:
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy