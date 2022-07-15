Journey brings biker full-cycle to Jacksonville

Village of Meredosia officials say an agreement has been reached with a California real estate group to tear down a collapsed church building in the middle of town. The former United Methodist Church, located at 138 North Marion Street, had its south wall collapse in on itself last week. The building dates back to the turn of the 20th Century and had been sitting dormant for some time. According to the Journal Courier, the village was made aware of the south wall bowing and had the building inspected by the village’s safety officer. Within a few days of the inspection, the south wall caved in completely into the sanctuary with the building showing further signs of collapse.

MEREDOSIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO