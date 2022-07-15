ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Journal Courier

Journey brings biker full-cycle to Jacksonville

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A German man that has already made two cross-country bicycle trips is back in Jacksonville again on his way to New...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Journal Courier

Band of brothers: They share a birthday, Army service (although in different wars) and now an Honor Flight

Proving the proverb "blood is thicker than water" requires little more than talking with Marvin and Jim Ford. The brothers not only share the same birthday, but they socialize together, fish together and golf together. And on July 19, the pair will head to Washington, D.C., together as part of the latest Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Marvin, 90, of Jacksonville, and Jim, 79, both were born on July 30. Both were drafted and served in the U.S. Army. Beyond that, some differences emerge - Marvin served during the Korean War and Jim during the Vietnam War.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Meredosia Board Deals With Church Collapse

Village of Meredosia officials say an agreement has been reached with a California real estate group to tear down a collapsed church building in the middle of town. The former United Methodist Church, located at 138 North Marion Street, had its south wall collapse in on itself last week. The building dates back to the turn of the 20th Century and had been sitting dormant for some time. According to the Journal Courier, the village was made aware of the south wall bowing and had the building inspected by the village’s safety officer. Within a few days of the inspection, the south wall caved in completely into the sanctuary with the building showing further signs of collapse.
MEREDOSIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Sports#German
My Journal Courier

Gardeners help provide produce for food-hungry pantries

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Lonergan is the epitome of what the University of Illinois Extension wants from a backyard gardener. He’s a lifelong gardener who enjoys raising a variety of fruits and vegetables. His family uses what it can, gives some to friends and neighbors, and also donates a generous amount of produce to area food pantries.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Datebook: Groups offering support in the Jacksonville area

Although some groups have resumed meetings, others’ schedules may have changed because of pandemic restrictions. It is recommended you contact the group in advance to verify details. Any changes in meeting schedules can be emailed to JJCsocial@myjournalcourier.com. •••. ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. 217-370-4002. Jacksonville locations:. • First Baptist Church, 1701...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Q985

Pike County Lodge Named Best Couples Resort in Illinois

A lodge in Pike County has been a go-to place for decades for couples looking for a getaway without having to travel too far. Now, it's been recognized as the best couples resort in Illinois. Congrats to Harpole's Heartland Lodge for being named the best couples resort in Illinois by...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy