Jury Awards Social Worker $2 Million

The safest city in Kentucky is Taylor Mill, according to the eighth annual Safest Cities in Kentucky report by SafeWise, a website that explores security, crime, and safety. “We use FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country. To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, we include demographic information and the results of our proprietary State of Safety research study,” SafeWise said in explaining its methodology. “The ‘safest’ cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer.”
