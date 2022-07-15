ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Jury Awards Social Worker $2 Million

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 3 days ago

A jury has found in favor of a state social worker who filed a lawsuit claiming he was mistreated by supervisors after...

www.wvih.com

linknky.com

After 17 years, Boone County Schools bids farewell to Karen Evans

There was hardly a dry eye in the house when members of the Boone County Board of Education shared congratulations and bid farewell to Karen Evans. Evans is the executive coordinator to the superintendent and serves as secretary of the board of education. She first got involved with the school district as a volunteer. She came from a background in marketing, and after having been a part of Boone County Schools for the last 17 years, Evans said there is nothing like working in education.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Ohio Capital Journal

ACLU calls out Cincinnati schools, police for ‘over-policing,’ lack of accountability

A new study by the ACLU of Ohio recommended that the Cincinnati Public Schools system address what they found as inequity and “exclusionary discipline disparities,” in part by breaking ties with the city’s police department. The ACLU and its Campaign for Smart Justice partnered with the Young Activists Coalition to research disciplinary practices at the […] The post ACLU calls out Cincinnati schools, police for ‘over-policing,’ lack of accountability appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Grant will expand signage, public use of Covington’s historic Linden Grove Cemetary and Arboretum

Buried beneath the largest patch of green in Covington’s urban core is a good deal of the city’s – and Kenton County’s – history. Historic Linden Grove Cemetery & Arboretum stretches across 22.3 acres along Holman Street, just south of 13th Street, and is the final resting place of numerous local notables. Among them: Revolutionary War and Civil War veterans; Dr. Louise Southgate, an early advocate of women’s reproductive health; four U.S. Congressmen; B.F. Howard, the founder of the African American Elks; and Thomas Kennedy, who owned what is now the Licking Riverside Historic District.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Newport announces new intermediate school principal

Newport Independent Schools hired a veteran educator with experience as an administrator as the new principal of Newport Intermediate School. Jennifer Michael just completed her tenth year in public education and her seventh year at Newport. “I hired Jennifer as a business teacher at Newport High School when I was...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Boone Co. boosts dispatch pay to combat turnover

A month ago, Boone County dispatchers made around $19 an hour. Now, dispatchers are paid a minimum of $24 per hour with increases for second and third shifts – all in an effort to increase retention and fill open positions. Boone County dispatchers recently received a raise of $3.50...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

12 NKY cities rank in top 20 safest, including #1, security site says

The safest city in Kentucky is Taylor Mill, according to the eighth annual Safest Cities in Kentucky report by SafeWise, a website that explores security, crime, and safety. “We use FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country. To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, we include demographic information and the results of our proprietary State of Safety research study,” SafeWise said in explaining its methodology. “The ‘safest’ cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer.”
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Summertime blues: Finding much-needed employees

COVINGTON, Ky. — Cock & Bull Public House is one of many local businesses in Covington. Kitchen manager Nathan Bowman said they’ve experienced some woes in hiring staff throughout the summer. “We’ll do interviews and everything like that. Sometimes they don’t even show up,” Bowman said....
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Demand for rental assistance surging in greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Local leaders say the need for housing assistance is surging in Hamilton County, and organizations who provide assistance are struggling to meet the rising demand. It comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released a sobering report this week. It shows the government's Consumer Price Index...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Sherrod Brown wants Republicans to apologize for questioning the validity of story of 10-year-old rape victim

WYSO Morning News Update for July 15, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. COVID-19 transmission risk level "High" in Montgomery County. The COVID-19 transmission risk level for Montgomery County has been raised to high. Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the risk level due to increasing COVID infections in the county in the past several weeks.Greene County’s risk level was raised to High earlier this week.The CDC recommends people in Montgomery and Greene County wear masks indoors and update their COVID vaccines and boosters. Preble, Darke, Clark, and Hamilton counties currently are at medium risk levels, while other counties in southwest Ohio are at low.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Milan American Legion Donates $50K to Lainhart Family

The money will help with medical costs. (Milan, Ind.) – People helping people. That is what happened on Thursday when the Milan American Legion Post 0235 donated $50,000 to the Lainhart family to help with medical expenses. Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart was left paralyzed from the chest down following...
MILAN, IN
peakofohio.com

Preble County man arrested on multiple felony charges

A Preble County man was arrested on multiple felony charges after a traffic stop on State Route 235 near State Route 274 Friday afternoon just after 4 o'clock. The Washington Township Police Department pulled over William Abrams, 44, of West Manchester, for a broken front windshield and a loud exhaust.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Injured in Burlington Pike Crash

The two-vehicle crash took place Sunday afternoon. (Florence, Ky.) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Florence on Sunday afternoon. Florence Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Burlington Pike and the exit ramp from Interstate 75 south around 4:40 p.m. According to a...
FLORENCE, KY

