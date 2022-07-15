Jury Awards Social Worker $2 Million

There was hardly a dry eye in the house when members of the Boone County Board of Education shared congratulations and bid farewell to Karen Evans. Evans is the executive coordinator to the superintendent and serves as secretary of the board of education. She first got involved with the school district as a volunteer. She came from a background in marketing, and after having been a part of Boone County Schools for the last 17 years, Evans said there is nothing like working in education.

