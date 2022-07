Deliberate heading could be banned from football for children under 12 in England in two seasons’ time, the Football Association has announced. The FA has been given approval by football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), to trial the removal of heading in selected grassroots competitions and leagues which come forward to take part in the coming season. If successful, the FA will apply to Ifab for a law change to remove heading at under-12 level and below from the 2023-24 season.

