Thanks to FOX 13 viewers, a Canadian couple were reunited with their stolen cats

An Australian man unknowingly yelled at his food delivery driver when he actually meant to scold his dog — and then set out to make it right. Mark Polchleb posted a now-viral TikTok on Thursday showing the unfortunate misunderstanding. "Can someone please tell this sweet sweet Uber Eats man I was yelling at my dog and not him," Polchleb writes at the start of the video, which has over 36.4 million views and 6.8 million likes.
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
A pet owner has left the internet in stitches after sharing an inventive way of getting the cat to sit still to have its claws clipped. In a viral video with more than 12 million views, TikTok user justin.vevina shared how dog Vevina helped to clip the cat's claws by holding him down.
What started out as a leisurely vacation for a couple, became a life-changing trip for a stray dog. Ashleigh and her boyfriend are welcoming a stray dog from the streets of Turkey to their home in the U.K., after the pup spent each night camped outside of their hotel room, refusing to leave.
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
Meet Simba, a social media star and adorable goat with incredibly long ears. When Simba was born on June 4, his ears were 19 inches long, his breeder, Mohammad Hassan Narejo of Narejo Goat Farm in Karachi, Pakistan, told AFP. Now, Simba’s ears have grown to 22 inches, Reuters reported...
Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
Three-year-old Rupert was brought into RSPCA’s Brighton Animal Centre from another rescue centre and as soon as he arrived at the animal shelter – he ‘instantly broke hearts’ of everyone there. As nobody has ever met a dog so shut down and fearful of human contact.
That’s not something we ever want to see. I mean, there was definitely a line crossed in how to act around wildlife but we don’t want to see anyone get hurt or in a dangerous situation especially a kid. The parents here are completely to blame and that’s...
Naughty dogs are a way of life: If you have a dog, that dog is going to get into a little harmless trouble and the best you can do is laugh. Arlo the Iggy has supplied us with a hilarious reminder of this truth, courtesy of a video posted June 2 to TikTok.
Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.
This kinda reminds me of that good ol’ fashioned dad joke from Dumb & Dumber, when Harry says:. “I once cross-bred a bulldog and a Shih Tzu… I called it a ‘bull shit.'”. However, all dad jokes aside, this is a real life situation, and it’s pretty...
A former prize-winning stallion that was found starving and with overgrown hooves is "prancing again", a charity has said. In his youth, 23-year-old Prince won top prizes at the Royal Welsh Show and the Lampeter Stallion Show. But he was found, having wandered into the grounds of a Caerphilly care...
Woof — it’s been a long week. If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not. Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find...
An English family was left stunned when their dog escaped only to return later that day with a ribbon won at a local dog show. Peter and Paula Closier became sick with worry when their five-year-old beagle-mix vanished on Sunday morning. They called the police, the dog warden, and looked...
