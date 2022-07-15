Thanks to FOX 13 viewers, a Canadian couple were reunited with their stolen cats

Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO