AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

JULY 8- JULY 14, 2022

From the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, to Novak Djokovic winning his seventh Wimbledon tennis championships in London, to cost-of-living protests in Nairobi, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

