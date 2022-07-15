10 James Webb Space Telescope memes that are out of this world

The deepest, sharpest infrared image ever captured of the distant universe was revealed last night—a stunning display of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 delivered by the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope. Just a century ago scientists believed there was only one galaxy, but this image reveals thousands—all found in a tiny speck of sky comparable in size to a single grain of sand held on a finger at arm’s length by someone standing on the ground. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson explained that images like this one, dubbed “Webb’s First Deep Field,” allow us to see the universe as it appeared far in the past—the light captured from these galaxies has been traveling through space for 4.6 billion years.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO