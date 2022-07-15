ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

10 James Webb Space Telescope memes that are out of this world

By Alex Hughes
Science Focus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of the first images from the JWST was a huge moment for science... now it is time to celebrate with funny pictures and edits. The James Webb Space Telescope has now graced us with a collection of highly detailed images of space. Through these...

www.sciencefocus.com

Comments / 2

Related
IFLScience

The Orion Veil Might Have Been Pierced

Within the gorgeous Orion Nebula lies the open cluster of stars known as Trapezium. The powerful stellar winds of these objects have created a shell of dust and gas with a thickness of one light-year known as the Orion Veil – but this spherical shell is being pierced. As...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of This World#Planet B
Phys.org

'Black hole police' discover a dormant black hole outside the Milky Way galaxy

A team of international experts who are known for debunking black hole discoveries have found a dormant stellar-mass black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy that neighbors the Milky Way. The team includes Kareem El-Badry—nicknamed by fellow astronomers as the "black hole destroyer"—of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA).
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

NASA Releases First Breathtaking Images Taken by James Webb Space Telescope

The deepest, sharpest infrared image ever captured of the distant universe was revealed last night—a stunning display of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 delivered by the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope. Just a century ago scientists believed there was only one galaxy, but this image reveals thousands—all found in a tiny speck of sky comparable in size to a single grain of sand held on a finger at arm’s length by someone standing on the ground. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson explained that images like this one, dubbed “Webb’s First Deep Field,” allow us to see the universe as it appeared far in the past—the light captured from these galaxies has been traveling through space for 4.6 billion years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

The Next Phase of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Will Blow Your Mind

On Monday, President Joe Biden unveiled the first photo from the hotly anticipated James Webb Space Telescope—the most powerful observatory ever launched into orbit—showcasing a stunning galaxy cluster in full color. Not to be outdone, NASA released another four images the following day depicting star nurseries, galaxy groups, a particularly watery exoplanet, and a dying star.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope damaged after being smashed by space rock, images show

Damage to the James Webb Telescope’s primary mirror from a micrometeorite strike in May is worse than first thought, according to new images revealed in a new report. A paper published Tuesday on the academic preprint server arxiv.org detailing Webb’s performance during the commissioning of the telescope revealed that most of the micrometeorite strikes on Webb’s big mirror resulted in negligible damage, but a strike that occured in mid-May even left the telescope with permanent damage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Solar Storm Creeping Towards Earth Set to Hit Planet's Magnetic Field

Earth might experience some minor geomagnetic storms later this week if a slow-moving cloud of solar particles reaches Earth. The prediction was made by spaceweather.com, a site that uses sun-monitoring data to produce space weather updates. Geomagnetic storms are the results of changes to Earth's magnetic field due to the...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy