Jeff Darlington reports there is a "reasonable likelihood" a deal between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals is done before camp begins on July 25th. (Jeff Darlington on Twitter) The drama between Murray and the Cardinals that occurred in February seems far in the rear view mirror. The extension is coming soon and will likely surpass Derek Carr's recent three-year deal worth $121.5 million. Murray finished as the fantasy QB10 in just 14 games played last year, posting his best advanced passing stats on a per game basis of his career. Continue to draft Murray with confidence as a QB who can certainly finish within the top three at the position in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO