One of the most fun events to watch during MLB All-Star week is the Home Run Derby. While the Futures Game introduced fans to the stars of tomorrow, the Celebrity Softball Game gave people a bit of a change with some laughs and a couple of really great pinch-hitting surprises. But this evening, at Dodger Stadium, baseball fans will be treated to some of the best power hitters in the game showcasing their talents.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO