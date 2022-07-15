Jim Kinney – Citizen of the Day

Robert Fulton, 84, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. James Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler and Father Timothy Pick will concelebrate. Burial with military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. James Church. The family will be present from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to Mass on Wednesday. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Robert’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO