There’s been a lot of talk lately about the dreaded “R” word: Recession. It conjures up scary images the make us think of one even more dreaded word: Depression. In reality, recessions are not uncommon. There have been 48 recessions in U.S. history and 15 recessions, including the Great Depression, in modern history. The most recent was a very short recession lasting from February 2020 until April 2020. While the technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP (gross domestic product), the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research) looks at monthly data to evaluate contractions. This is important to note because we have actually had periods of slight GDP increases during even major recessions, such as 1973 through 1975.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO