ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie Genealogy Research Center Open Hours

cityofsunprairie.com
 3 days ago

Come visit the Crosse House...

cityofsunprairie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofsunprairie.com

Free Outdoor Trivia - Thing You Learned in School

Come on down to Sheehan Park and test your knowledge with our Outdoor Trivia Event! The event will be held at Sheehan Park Central Athletic Field, across from the Community Gardens. Bring your own blanket or chair. Free and open to all ages! No registration required - just show up!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
cityofsunprairie.com

Parker N. Rex Pop-Up Party!

Come meet Parker N. Rex, the official mascot of the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department! Parker will be out at Memorial Park from 5:00 - 6:00 pm handing out popsicles, stickers, and other prizes! Come get a photo with Parker and play on the brand new playground at Memorial Park! We hope to see you there!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Genealogy Research Center
CBS 58

UW Health reminds people to maintain skin safety

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- It's hard to resist the urge to spend as much time outside as possible in the summer. But, experts at UW Health in Madison say it is important to maintain skin safety while enjoying all that sunshine. They say over time, unprotected exposure to the sun's...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pandemic emergency hotel shelter program in Dane County extended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dane County will extend its Pandemic Emergency Hotel Shelter Program to further help those experiencing homelessness and at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the program has already helped hundreds of residents in Dane County social distance and connect to different resources. This program is funded by Dane County’s allocation of local aid authorized in the 2021 American Rescue Plan.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Local singer-songwriter slows down but his music is heating up

Here’s the thing about singer-songwriter Sam Ness: Even when he stays home, he travels. When I last wrote about Ness — who will launch his new album, “City Lights and Smoke,” with a release concert July 23 at the Majestic Theatre — it was two years ago. Ness, then 22, was headed with his guitar to the western United States. He’d spent the previous several years crisscrossing the globe — the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, Thailand, New Zealand — playing on street corners, in clubs, on the move, chasing an audience.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow waste into community profit

WATERLOO, Wis. — The Environment Protection Agency reports a single cow produces between 154 to 264 pounds of methane gas per year. At Crave Brothers Farm in Waterloo, more than 2,000 cows are to fuel the cheese factory, the farm, and more than 300 homes within the area. If...
WATERLOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Business owners along Wisconsin Avenue discuss parking elimination

PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision. Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the...
PEWAUKEE, WI
wanderwisdom.com

Visiting Wisconsin's House on the Rock Attraction

ReadMikeNow is a freelance writer who loves to travel. He likes to find unique stories about interesting people and places. The House on the Rock is a structure made up of rooms, shops, gardens, and more. It is generally considered to be architecturally unique by all who visit. Located in the Spring Green area of Wisconsin, it's become a popular tourist attraction over the years.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Janesville is gaining a new TRU by Hilton Hotel | By Kraig Sadnownikow

July 15, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Look out, Janesville, there is a new hotel in town. American Construction Services will break ground for the new 90-room TRU by Hilton hotel in Janesville the week of July 25, 2022. The new TRU hotel will bring much-needed hotel...
Fox11online.com

Heavy rains cause flooding in Fond du Lac County

RIPON (WLUK) -- Some of our viewers only received light showers throughout the day Friday, but others faced flooding in the streets. The downpour in Ripon came and went quickly, but in just those few minutes, our viewers were able to capture just how much rain they really got. What...
RIPON, WI
veronapress.com

New speed enforcement sign also displays critical messages

Slowpokes and leadfoots alike – keep your eyes peeled as you drive around Verona this summer for a new device that will not only share your speed, it will also share important messages such as road closures and detours. Last week, the new message board and speed trailer was...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

A family’s experience highlights crime on Madison’s North Side

Mango Man Thony Clarke returned to La Fete De Marquette on Friday after missing Thursday’s event due to pain caused by a recent car wreck. What to expect on the Gubernatorial, Senate debates from Charles Benson. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli got the chance to talk...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police dog finds missing man in Kettle Moraine State Forest

KEWASKUM, Wis. - A Cedarburg police K-9 helped find a missing Kewaskum man Thursday morning, July 14. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who is elderly with dementia and limited mobility, walked away from home shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies responded and searched the area of the...
KEWASKUM, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of bicycle ride killed in Sauk Co. crash

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 65-year-old man who died last week when his bicycle collided with a vehicle near Merrimac Township. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office posted an update identifying the rider as David Curto, adding that he lives in...
MERRIMAC, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy