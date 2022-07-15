Sun Prairie Genealogy Research Center Open Hours

Here’s the thing about singer-songwriter Sam Ness: Even when he stays home, he travels. When I last wrote about Ness — who will launch his new album, “City Lights and Smoke,” with a release concert July 23 at the Majestic Theatre — it was two years ago. Ness, then 22, was headed with his guitar to the western United States. He’d spent the previous several years crisscrossing the globe — the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, Thailand, New Zealand — playing on street corners, in clubs, on the move, chasing an audience.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO