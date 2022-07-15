ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

CASA volunteers needed

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF9VU_0ggTczTN00

CENTREVILLE — Calling all volunteers who want to make a difference. You can help to change a child’s story.

CASA volunteers are needed from Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties. For the first time in many years, there is a waiting list of children under court protection who need a Court Appointed Special Advocate by their side. People from varied backgrounds, races, ethnicities, genders, abilities, sexual orientation, religions and communities are welcome.

Please visit www.casamidshore.org for application information, or call volunteer coordinator Jane Crawford at 410-822-2866, ext. 6.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
City
Centreville, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Casa#Charity
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
75
Followers
334
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy