Crash on I-5 in SeaTac causes backup

SEATAC, Wash. — A crash involving four vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 near South 188th Street in SeaTac caused a long backup on Thursday night.

The crash occurred before 9 p.m and blocked multiple lanes.

Several people were hurt in the collision but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Troopers arrested a man who was suspected of driving under the influence.

Trooper Rick Johnson said one driver is being investigated for vehicular assault after a passenger suffered a serious hand injury and a broken hip.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group