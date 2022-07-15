ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Crash on I-5 in SeaTac causes backup

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATAC, Wash. — A crash involving four vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 near South 188th Street in SeaTac caused a long backup on Thursday night.

The crash occurred before 9 p.m and blocked multiple lanes.

Several people were hurt in the collision but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Troopers arrested a man who was suspected of driving under the influence.

Trooper Rick Johnson said one driver is being investigated for vehicular assault after a passenger suffered a serious hand injury and a broken hip.

The investigation is ongoing.

masonwebtv.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on 101

One person died and four were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday night on U.S. Highway 101 near State Route 102. The Washington State Patrol says a southbound SUV crossed the center line of U.S. 101 just north of SR-102 and struck a northbound car head-on about 7:30 PM. The driver of the SUV fled the scene when law enforcement arrived but was later apprehended.
HOODSPORT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bremerton home burns in overnight fire

Four people are safe after their home caught fire in Bremerton early Monday morning, according to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue. At around 3:51 a.m. on July 18, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 3300 block of Quinault Drive in Bremerton. When firefighters arrived, they...
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 2 arrested for attempting to break into abandoned car on I-5

TACOMA, Wash. - Two suspects were arrested for trying to break into an abandoned car on I-5 in Tacoma, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says the two were attempting to break into the car, which was parked on northbound I-5 near S 72nd St. Before 8:30 a.m., a trooper passing by pulled over and arrested the two.
TACOMA, WA
Seatac, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seatac, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

Drivers help ducklings cross I-405 in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Traffic on part of Interstate 405 came to a complete halt Monday morning as a family of fowl tried to make a waddle for it across the freeway. The babies were on the northbound lanes of the highway just south of 112th Avenue Southeast in Newcastle, according to a 9:28 a.m. tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
NEWCASTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in shooting at Seattle encampment

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Seattle encampment on Sunday night. The shooting happened near North 96th Street and Aurora Avenue North shortly before 10 p.m. Police and firefighters arrived to find a 38-year-old man with a gunshot...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Three Lynnwood Police Officers injured when evidence exploded

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2022 – A source told the Lynnwood Times that shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, three Lynnwood Police Officers were injured when evidence that was being processed exploded inside the police station. All three officers were sent to hospital and have been released...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cyclist struck, killed in West Seattle hit-and-run crash

SEATTLE — A 63-year-old man who was riding a compact electric bike Friday evening near the Spokane Street Bridge was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision, Seattle police investigators said. Officers and firefighters were called at 6:55 p.m. to Southwest Spokane Street and Klickitat Avenue Southwest for a...
SEATTLE, WA
#I 5#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

42-year-old woman killed after being hit by a vehicle in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

On Thursday, a 42-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a vehicle driven by a possible drunk driver in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash was reported at around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oyster Bay Avenue South. Officers received a call about a severely injured woman who was possibly struck by a car. On arrival, responders found the woman lying on the roadway, not breathing.
BREMERTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man attempting to swim across Possession Sound rescued

MUKILTEO, Wash., July 18, 2022 – A male that appears to be in his mid-thirties to mid-forties attempting to swim from Mukilteo Beach to Whidbey Island in Possession Sound was successfully rescued yesterday evening thanks to the heroic efforts of residents and First Responders. Prior to entering the water...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Traffic shifting onto new Alaskan Way lanes

SEATTLE — Five new blocks of Alaskan Way between Marion and Union streets on Seattle’s waterfront will be opened overnight. Lanes will shift east from the current street to a newly rebuilt street. The Seattle Department of Transportation is opening areas as they are completed in phases. Here’s...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fire Destroys Back Yard Building In Central Everett

Everett Fire reported today a Fire Inspector responded to the scene and found ashes from a previous evening’s BBQ and. fire pit were improperly disposed of near the structure, causing the structure to catch fire. Damages to the structure and contents of the garage are estimated at $120K. Just...
EVERETT, WA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Suburban Times

Passed Out Couple Rams Patrol Car, Then Causes Four Car Collision

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Story. At 08:03 am, on Tuesday July 12th, dispatch advised deputies of two people passed out in a running vehicle at the Starbucks parking lot at 210 166th St S in Spanaway. Our deputy arrived on scene and saw both people slumped over in the front seats and there was drug paraphernalia next to the female driver. The car was running, the wiper blades were going, and the hazard lights were flashing.
SPANAWAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Apartment fire claims woman’s life

KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a woman died in an apartment fire in Kent on Friday. Firefighters were called to the 27100 block of 48th Place South. A woman was found in an apartment unconscious, fire officials said. The woman died at the scene. The King...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 hurt in possible road rage shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was hurt after at least one gunshot was fired at a vehicle in Federal Way. The incident at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday happened on eastbound State Route 18 shortly before the Weyerhaeuser exit, according to Washington State Patrol. When troopers arrived, a blue...
KOMO News

Man shot and killed in north Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Licton Springs neighborhood of north Seattle. The shooting occurred on North 96th Street near Aurora Ave North shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful life-saving efforts. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

