Crash on I-5 in SeaTac causes backup
SEATAC, Wash. — A crash involving four vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 near South 188th Street in SeaTac caused a long backup on Thursday night.
The crash occurred before 9 p.m and blocked multiple lanes.
Several people were hurt in the collision but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Troopers arrested a man who was suspected of driving under the influence.
Trooper Rick Johnson said one driver is being investigated for vehicular assault after a passenger suffered a serious hand injury and a broken hip.
The investigation is ongoing.
