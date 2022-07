Samsung has announced the launch of a new AI camera app, the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI and the app is now available to download from the Galaxy Store. The new Galaxy Enhance-X AI app is designed to remove imperfections in photos and improve their quality and more and it comes with a wide range of features. The app uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of your photos and it comes with a choice off different editing options.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 HOURS AGO