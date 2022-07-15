ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

All Aboard For A Ride Into History

By Robert Kennedy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – History is on the move, as a very old train takes to the track at the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. With a turn of a lever, the old locomotive chugs into motion. Engineers Tim Schlund and Brian Hagedorn are manning the controls. “I...

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Old Car Show & Swap Meet rolls through town

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers were revving up their engines and showing off their sweet rides in Appleton on Sunday. The 44th annual Appleton Old Car Show & Swap Meet was held in Pierce Park and showcased a wide variety of antique and classic rides. Any car model that...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Getting ready for EAA AirVenture

(WFRV) – A popular event held in Oshkosh is coming up, and you won’t want to miss it. EAA AirVenture 2022 is from July 25 to July 31 and it’s sure to be fun for the whole family. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Dick Knapinski, Director of Communications at EAA Airventure joined Tom Zalaski to talk about this year’s event which is celebrating its 69th year.
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Black Creek honors firefighter with motorcycle ride

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is honoring his father, a former Black Creek firefighter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, with two of his favorite things: his local fire department and Harley Davidson motorcycles. “He was the department mechanic so when I was little I was always down here messing with the trucks […]
BLACK CREEK, WI
WNCY

Upriver Lakes Sturgeon Spearing Tag Applications Due August 1st

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Wisconsin DNR reminds sturgeon spearers that the deadline to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing tag is coming up fast, with an August 1st deadline. Due to a higher success rate on the Upriver Lakes, only 500 license holders will be selected to...
WINNEBAGO, WI
Neenah, WI
Wisconsin Traffic
Ashwaubenon, WI
Alabama State
WNCY

Rescue Boat Called for Woman Injured While Jumping into Lake Michigan at Cave Point

JACKSONPORT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman was injured after jumping off a cliff at Cave Point Park Monday, requiring a response from multiple agencies. The woman hurt her ankle jumping into the water, and could not get up the shoreline cliffs. A rescue boat from Jacksonport Department recovered the woman at the shore and took her to a waiting ambulance at a boat landing, said Aaron LaClair, with Door County Emergency Services.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Gas Prices Hit Below $4 Mark in Parts of Northeast Wisconsin

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 we saw in Howard is not a bad price right now.
HOWARD, WI
WNCY

Gas Prices Down 17 Cents In Green Bay And Appleton

NE WISCONSIN (WTAQ) – Average gas prices in the state continue a downward trend. According to GasBuddy, prices in Green Bay dropped 17.6 cents last week. The area’s average is now $4.19. The lowest price listed in Green Bay today is $3.76 a gallon at the Kwik Trip...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highs in the 90s with a chance for storms

Monday looks mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 91. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday night- especially north of Green Bay. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy. The high will be near 91 and southwest winds will gust to 30 mph. We drop to the mid...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Wisconsin Star Farmers is Brayden Peter of Howards Grove FFA

Brayden Peter of the Howards Grove FFA Chapter recent won the Wisconsin Star Farmer award at the State FFA Convention in Madison. The Star Farmer Award recognizes students in production agriculture working with entrepreneurship programs, ranging from animals to crops. Brayden raises breeding and market show pigs on his family farm, Peter Family Show Pigs.
HOWARDS GROVE, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Midsummer Festival of Arts

100 Artist Booths • Live Music • Exhibitions • Demonstrations • Art Making • Food Trucks. 100 Artist Booths • Live Music • Exhibitions • Demonstrations • Art Making • Food Trucks. Now in its fifty-second year, the Midsummer Festival...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WSAW

PHOTOS: ‘On the Loos’ passenger shows what it was like after Fox River crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News received new pictures from that hit-and-run boat crash Saturday night on the Fox River in Oshkosh. The images show the damage up close, people being treated for injuries, and the powerboat responsible fleeing the scene. Three days later, police arrested 52-year-old Jason Lindemann...
wearegreenbay.com

Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
101 WIXX

As Titletown Concerts Continue, Security Concerns Addressed

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There have been a whole host of free concerts this year at Titletown. Hunter Hayes is performing a free concert tonight at Titletown, one of many such concerts that have come to the district near Lambeau Field this summer. Jason Derulo performed there in June,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Olson Family Farms celebrates 150 years

You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
STURGEON BAY, WI

