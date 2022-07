YAKIMA, Wash. - Animal shelter volunteers are urging people to stop abandoning and dropping off pets at their centers due to reaching max capacity. The Yakima Humane Society put out a statement of Facebook saying, "We have had 8 dumped/abandoned animals left at YHS in the past 2 weeks. From being turned loose at the door, left in kennels on the sidewalk to walking into the lobby cussing out staff and leaving them. We are 100% full. This is felt by shelters and rescues across WA. Please assist us by passing the word that we are at max capacity."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO