REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, July 17th at approximately 1:05 PM, Redding Police Officers conducted a parole search at a residence in the 5300 block of Cedars Road. During the search, officers contacted Jared Genera, 33 years old of Salt Lake City, Utah, exiting the back of the residence. Genera was armed with two loaded handguns concealed on him, including a Glock 17, 9mm handgun in his waistband and a Ruger LCP, .380 handgun in his pants pocket. Genera is a convicted felon and therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm in the State of California.

REDDING, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO