ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FBI: International - Christiane Paul Exits, Replaced by Eva-Jane Willis

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of CBS’ FBI: International will welcome a new character played by Eva-Jane Willis following the departure of series lead Christine Paul....

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘FBI: International’: Major Character’s Exit Confirmed Ahead of Season 2

FBI: International is officially saying auf wiedersehen to one of its central characters. Christiane Paul is leaving the show after its rookie season. FBI: International fans probably aren’t surprised by the news. In the season one finale, “Crestfallen,” Paul’s character, Katrin Jaeger, received a promotion that would take her to another department in Europol. This past season, Paul’s Jaeger served as the Europol’s liaison with the FBI Fly team, based in Hungary. Jaeger, who was from Germany, was quite the character. She spoke seven languages, which came in handy with her job. Her role was to serve as the go-to between the FBI team and the countries where their cases were based.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'FBI' Spin-Off Loses Lead Star, Adds Replacement

FBI: International is welcoming a new series lead following Christine Paul's departure. As Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Eva-Jane Willis will portray a street-smart Europol agent embedded with The Fly Team who communicates with each host country in which they operate. As of the Season 1 finale, "Crestfallen," Smitty will take over...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

FBI: Most Wanted - Season 3 - Review

The second installment of the FBI series, FBI: Most Wanted, wrapped up its third season back in May. The season continued to follow the Fugitive Task Force taking on "ripped from the headlines" cases, including a mass shooting in a mall. Season 3 of the hit CBS drama had a carousel of casting changes with the biggest being Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix and Kellan Lutz as Ken Crosby exiting the show. Their departures allowed for new characters, Remy Scott and Kristin Gaines, played by Dylan McDermott and Alexa Davalos respectively, to enter the show.
TV SERIES
E! News

Christiane Paul Exits FBI: International Ahead of Season 2

Watch: Alexis Bledel Announces Exit From "The Handmaid's Tale" Christiane Paul has turned in her badge. That's right, the star of FBI: International, who played Europol agent Katrin Jaeger in season one of the CBS drama, will not return for season two. This isn't entirely surprising to learn, as the finale showed Paul's character getting a promotion and saying goodbye to the team.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Paul
Person
Christiane Paul
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Return to the Show

“Chicago PD” star Tracy Spiridakos has returned from her tropical vacation to the Windy City, ready to start filming Season 10 of the procedural. Earlier this summer, Spiridakos posted several phenomenal vacation updates. She visited Greece in early June, sharing gorgeous photos of the rolling landscape and blue ocean waters. More recently, she spent time with a friend in another tropical landscape, with sandy beaches and pools and drinks.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Home Alone 3' Actor, Dead at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, best known as Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, died Tuesday at 63. According to Variety, his agent confirmed the passing and his sister posted an announcement on Thursday revealing the TV star's death. "The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Western Europe#Cbs#Europol#The Fly Team
TVLine

Big Brother, Press Your Luck

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother with Season 24’s first Thursday outing delivered 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, easily leading a quiet night in the demo. (Read recap.) Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.5 mil/0.4) was steady vs. its season opener...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Producer Drops Possible Hint About Upcoming Episode While ‘Location Scouting’

We have been getting a little news here and there about Season 13 of Blue Bloods but Thursday’s update comes from a good source. Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, who is one of the CBS drama’s producers, was out doing some “location scouting.” Hey, don’t take our word for it. Look at what O’Connor shared with her followers on Instagram. A couple of beautiful blue-sky day photos from New York City. It’s quite a view.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

‘Dark Winds’ Finale, Dr. Pol’s 200th Milestone, History of the Colosseum, ‘Blood & Treasure’

AMC’s mystery series Dark Winds reaches a tense conclusion. The Incredible Dr. Pol celebrates its 200th episode of animal care with a two-hour retrospective. The History Channel brings Rome’s Colosseum back to life in an eight-part docuseries. After three years, the action-adventure romp Blood & Treasure returns, moving from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
CHICAGO, IL
POPSUGAR

"The Gray Man"'s Explosive Ending Gives Us Hope For a Sequel

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Netflix's "The Gray Man" exploded into theaters on July 15 — a week before its streaming release — with an action-packed spy caper deserving of its 129-minute runtime. The Russo Brothers-directed adaptation — based on Mark Greaney's 2009 book — stars Ryan Gosling as prisoner turned CIA operative Sierra Six and Chris Evans as his psychopathic colleague Lloyd Hansen, both on a global manhunt as their organization's darkest secrets threaten to be exposed.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: J. Anthony Pena Upped To Series Regular, Luke Mitchell, Henry Ian Cusick Among Five Set To Recur In Season 3

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Fans can expect to see more of Deputy Mo Poppernak in the upcoming third season of ABC’s Big Sky.  J. Anthony Pena, who heavily recurred as the character in Season 2, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season. Additionally, Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) and Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Pena’s Poppernak is Jenny Hoyt’s (Katheryn Winnick) chatty, upbeat partner at the Sheriff’s Department and an indispensable right-hand man. He appeared in 16 episodes last season. In...
NFL
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Responder”

The hit BBC One police drama series The Responder premiered on January 24 to critical acclaim. The show, which features an ensemble of A-listers, wowed audiences and earned a thumbs-up from even the harshest of critics. The success of the show might be explained by the fact that it was written by Tony Schumacher, who was a former Merseyside Police officer. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to DM Talkies: “The Responder,” follows a corrupt police officer, Chris Carson, who is on the brink of madness yet tries to save the truth inside him by performing one good deed. However, his act of saving one’s life soaks him into a web of affairs that deals with stolen drugs, drug mobsters, and a drug peddler trying to change her life.” While the story is compelling, it’s the performance of its cast members that stole the show. If you want to learn more about the actors that appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the hit BBC One police drama The Responder.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Criminal Minds Revival Is Officially Happening

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Dust off those detective hats—Criminal Minds is back!. A 10-episode revival of the long-running CBS procedural is coming to Paramount+, according to TVLine. Joe Mantegna, who played David Rossi on the original Criminal Minds from 2007 to 2020, got our...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Night Train to Lisbon Free Online

Best sites to watch Night Train to Lisbon - Last updated on Jul 15, 2022. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Night Train to Lisbon online right...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy