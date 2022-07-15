FBI: International - Christiane Paul Exits, Replaced by Eva-Jane Willis

The hit BBC One police drama series The Responder premiered on January 24 to critical acclaim. The show, which features an ensemble of A-listers, wowed audiences and earned a thumbs-up from even the harshest of critics. The success of the show might be explained by the fact that it was written by Tony Schumacher, who was a former Merseyside Police officer. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to DM Talkies: “The Responder,” follows a corrupt police officer, Chris Carson, who is on the brink of madness yet tries to save the truth inside him by performing one good deed. However, his act of saving one’s life soaks him into a web of affairs that deals with stolen drugs, drug mobsters, and a drug peddler trying to change her life.” While the story is compelling, it’s the performance of its cast members that stole the show. If you want to learn more about the actors that appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the hit BBC One police drama The Responder.

