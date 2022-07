What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich and Juventus have agreed to a fee for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt while Paulo Dybala is expected to join AS Roma as free transfer. Elsewhere, West Ham United are working to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea while both Inter Milan and Juventus are in the race for Gleison Bremer from Torino.

UEFA ・ 7 HOURS AGO